Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong has confirmed that cases of COVID-19 now exist in Levuka on Ovalau Island as well on Gau Island.

Dr Fong says the Vanua is handling the situation on the two islands in the Lomaiviti group.

Two infections were picked up in Levuka while three cases have been identified on Gau.

The cases on Ovalau are contractors for the Fiji Roads Authority who had recently arrived on the island while the virus was first detected in Gau after crew members of a vessel carrying cargo to the island visited a few weeks ago.

The Permanent Secretary is also pleading with people in the maritime islands to be wary when vessels carrying cargoes are making their rounds.

He urges people to wait for the luggage to be offloaded and for officials to complete the decontamination process before they take their freight.

Dr Fong says inter-island operators must ensure all safety processes are followed when operating.

