Validation stamp issue causes long haul

More than 30 vehicles had to wait for an hour at the Fiji National University Nasinu campus vaccination drive through this morning.

There was no movement until after 10am.

Authorities did not advise the public until approached.

Health officials said there was no stamp for validation.

The drive through is now moving after the issue was sorted out.

Meanwhile, more than 300 Fijians waited in line to get vaccinated.

Officials are working hard as more people continue to flock in to FNU.

