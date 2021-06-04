Home

Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed
Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 10, 2021 10:07 am

Thirty-eight percent of Fiji’s target population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

This is after the Health Ministry readjusted its target population from 650,000 to 587,651.

The ministry says the 650,000 number was calculated based on COVAX’s estimate of Fiji’s population.

However, the new target has been reached using a zone system whereby the target population was identified and counted by existing zones.

It goes on to say the target population includes the actual number of permit holders in the country as provided by the Department of Immigration.

With 38 percent having gotten the first dose, a total of 4,773 people have received their second dose.

The ministry is reminding people that it will continue to conduct a COVID-19 community vaccination drive as more vaccines arrive in the country.

Fijians are reminded to wait for their turn at home and stay updated with the list daily to find out when the vaccination team will visit your area.

People are urged to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine. Simply go to vra.digitalfiji.gov.fj and register, or assist someone at your home register.

Keep the registration reference number safely.

 

