Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS

The Permanent Secretary for Health says many Fijians work on the assumption that the COVID-19 vaccine is the only thing they need.

Doctor James Fong says vaccines are vital, but they are not a silver bullet for fighting COVID-19

He adds people need to change their mindset as the Ministry is actively promoting the ‘Vaccine Plus’ strategy.

“I think we have promoted very actively what we call the “vaccine plus” mindset that needs to be available to all. Unfortunately, there are some who like to work on the false premises.”

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, says nothing in medicine is hundred percent.

“So we know that with being fully vaccinated you get the protection rate of 80 percent from hospitalization, severe disease and death. I think the mindset should be yes I am vaccinated, I am protected however there is a small chance that I can still get sick with it particularly if they have worrying symptoms.”

Fijians are being reminded to practice COVID-safe behaviors, get their primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and get the booster shot once eligible.