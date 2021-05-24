Vaccines for maritime islands

Fijians living in Yasawa’s and Mamanuca’s will also now have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Head of Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says they delivered the vaccines to the Yasawa’s and Mamanuca’s through the support from South Sea Cruises, Sea Mercy and the Tourism Fiji over the weekend.

Dr Devi says they have been creating a lot of awareness in the maritime islands.

Article continues after advertisement

She is urging individuals to get protected to avoid any hospitalization or deaths from COVID-19.

Dr Devi says these people are currently in the green zone, something that people in Viti Levu are hoping for.

She adds people in Yasawa and Mamanuca are also hoping to invite tourists back and this is an opportunity and a ray of hope in the area that will help Fiji move forward.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard