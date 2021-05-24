Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes

Ten percent of the targetted adult population are hesitant to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this made it impossible for his team to reach the 90 percent vaccination threshold over the weekend.

He reveals that in the course of two days they managed to only vaccinate 0.1 percent of the adult target population.

“We are struggling to get beyond the 90%. I think on Thursday we were 89.5 and I thought ok we go all out on Friday and Saturday, but then I checked again and it was 89.6 percent so I said – Okay enough.”

Doctor Fong adds this development led to a decision not to change curfew times.

“Let the vaccination rate tell the story and not jump to conclusion quickly. So I said enough don’t move the curfew.”

The government had announced last week that the curfew would be moved back by one hour to midnight in anticipation of Fiji hitting 90% full vaccination.

This has now been delayed to later in the week.