Vaccine exemption requests become concerning

Concerns have been raised by the Ministry of Health on the number of people seeking vaccine exemption from those with medical comorbidities.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says most of the requests received are from those with non-communicable diseases.

Dr Fong stresses that those with medical conditions or NCDs are at risk of suffering from the severe impact of COVID-19, hence, the vaccine is important to offer them a certain level of protection.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary adds that granting the exemption is not an option for any qualified medical person.

Vaccination is critical in protecting the 10 percent of the adult population and those vulnerable in our society.