Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong

The COVID-19 vaccine does not have a metallic chip in it.

This is a reassurance from the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong amidst false claims on social media.

Doctor Fong told FBC News that the vaccine dose and the needle used are too small to have a chip in it.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Medical Association President, Dr Basharat Munshi says that these ideas are being fueled by conspiracy theories and are not scientifically correct.

“I can reassure you and the rest of the Fiji Public that this is just false and for one or for better word stupidity, to expect someone that is vaccinating you to be injecting metal into you.”

Dr Basharat Munshi says that the vaccine has been scientifically proven to be safe.