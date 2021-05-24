Vaccine can get outbreak under control

Fiji is not out of the woods yet and the worst is yet to come.

UN resident Coordinator for Fiji and the Pacific Sanaka Samarasinha sounded this alarm while encouraging Fijians to be vaccinated.

“The worst is not over yet. We will see increasing numbers and we really need to get over the next three months or so get those remaining vaccinated”.

There is fear for catastrophe, if Fiji’s continuous high records of daily cases continues for the next three months.

The vaccination roll out ramped up across the country can be game-changing for Fiji as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

“It is to me a race between the current outbreak and explosion of numbers between that versus how quickly we can get our threshold of vaccination numbers up and once the vaccination proportion goes up, I do believe we will get this under control”.

Fiji’s test-positivity currently sits on the balance fluctuating between 2.5 to 3 percent but moving closer to being classified as an out of control pandemic with the World Health Organization’s 5 percent test positivity rate benchmark.

As of June 18th, Fiji’s vaccination sits at 2.1 percent, more than 70 percent away from achieving herd immunity.