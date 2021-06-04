Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi

The COVID-19 vaccine administration in Nadi has resumed after it had been temporarily halted.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this was due to a case among the administration teams.

Dr Fong says relevant personnel have since been cleared and vaccine administration in Nadi has resumed.

To date, 228,030 people in Fiji have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He adds the national 7-day average daily test positivity remains 1.9 percent.

A total of 97,094 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 139,955 tested since testing began in early 2020.

3711 test results have been reported for 9 June.

The Permanent Secretary says for 8 June, the remaining testing number data has now been received from all laboratories.

Therefore, the total number of tests for 8 June is now 3517.