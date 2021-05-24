Home

Vaccination was and remains the key: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 5:15 am

The confidence in the vaccine allowed Fiji to strike a balance between health and the economy.

Some criticized the decision of not imposing a lockdown, however, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he will always stand by his Government’s decision, which has now prevailed over other alternate views.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama highlighted the government recognized that both health and the economy matter and they valued the physical and mental wellbeing.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM says getting the balance right was central to successfully navigating the pandemic.

He says economic decisions are often forward-looking and are based on expectations of what the future will bring.

He highlights the government acted decisively to secure a better tomorrow for the country.

Bainimarama says ensuring that infections remain under control, can improve the chances that they will be manageable in the future.

He states this not only ensures better health outcomes, but also makes economic sense because a functioning economy relies on the pandemic being under control.

The PM says vaccination was, and remains, the key.

