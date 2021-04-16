Home

Vaccination turnout impresses authorities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 16, 2021 12:44 pm

An overwhelming number of people who turned up at the Vodafone Arena today are determined to get their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ministry of Health Head of COVID-19 Taskforce, Dr Rachel Devi, says while they are grateful to the hundreds of Fijians who have been vaccinated over the week, they are also cautious about the amount of vaccine available.

Speaking to FBC News, some say they came all the way from Nausori and Koronivia to be vaccinated at the Vodafone Arena as their nearest vaccination centres completed their allocated number of vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

A woman who came all the way from Nausori says she was waiting in line since 8.30am and was able to get vaccinated around 11am as there were hundreds of people who were already lining up early this morning.

Dr Devi says they will continue to vaccinate Fijians until the current batch finishes and others will have to wait until the next batch of vaccine arrives.

Hundreds of people are still lined up outside the Vodafone Arena.

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, April 15, 2021

