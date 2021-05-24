Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination threshold remains unchanged

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:50 pm

The target population for COVID-19 vaccination will not change despite the Health Ministry considering jabs for children.

Those between the ages of 12 and 17 and will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says plans to lift the containment borders at 60 percent fully vaccination will proceed despite this new development.

“The opening of the containment zone is a separate decision that one is not hinging on the young population. Vaccination of the young population is more an effort to get our education back on time”.

Minister for Health Doctor, Ifereimi Waqainabete says all their decisions, processes and procedures are derived from the best available data.

“When we cross the bridge in terms of identifying the numbers without the jab and re-setting it. For us the most important thing is to be able to work and practice according to the best practice and according to the guidance also of WHO”.

There is no date yet for when Fiji will acquire the Pfizer vaccine.

