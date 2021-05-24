Vaccination target on track

Fiji is well on it’s way to vaccinate 80 percent of the targeted population.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Dr James Fong says until yesterday 391,363 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This is equivalent to 66.7 percent of the target population.

Fong says 77,610 have received their second doses.

This means13.2 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

As more reliance are now on vaccinating more people, Fong says the seven-day average of new cases per day is 921 cases per day or 1040 cases per million population per day.

He says average daily case numbers are increasing, together with cases of severe disease and deaths.

He says the Ministry has identified health facilities specifically designated to receive people with symptoms of severe COVID-19.

In the Suva-Nausori Containment zone people can attend to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, FEMAT Hospital and Vodafone Arena.

Individuals in Nausori with severe symptoms should go to Nausori Health Centre and the Wainibokasi Hospital.

The Ministry urges Fijians to contact 165 in the event they are unable to travel to a medical facility.

He says there’s growing fear of more people dying at their homes.