Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 3, 2021 2:01 pm
Hundreds of people lined up at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today to get their COVID-19 jabs. [Source: Fijian Government]

Hundreds of people lined up at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today to get their COVID-19 jabs.

Fijians started lining up outside the Park from eight this morning, as the vaccination program was scheduled to start at 9am.

Maigania Resident, Prem Nair says he waited for around two hours to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah it doesn’t matter, you know 2 hours or 4 hours doesn’t matter now, it’s a matter of life and death and I think everyone should come and do it and take time because when you can be at the supermarket line or fish market line why not here.”

Nair has also applauded how the medical teams at Prince Charles Park have made it easy for people to come down and get vaccinated.


Hundreds of people lined up at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today to get their COVID-19 jabs. [Source: Fijian Government]

The campaign will continue until Friday.

People in Lautoka can get vaccinated at Tilak High School.


Hundreds of people lined up at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today to get their COVID-19 jabs. [Source: Fijian Government]

