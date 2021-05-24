Vaccination roll out to be ramped up

The Ministry of Health will not only ramp up the vaccination rollout in Viti Levu as it will also recommence in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

This as 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived into the country last night as part of the Australian Government support.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the vaccination campaign will resume tomorrow.

Doctor Fong says they continue to do tests at high levels.

He adds a total of 3901 individuals were screened and 561 swabbed at the clinics in the last 24 hours

The Permanent Secretary says 56 stationery screening clinics remain operational