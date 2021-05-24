Vaccination progresses well in Lau

The Health Ministry has noted a significant increase in the number of Fijians in Lau who are now fully vaccinated.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says most of the eligible population in the province have received their first dose and they hope to achieve 100 percent full vaccination over the next few weeks.

Doctor Waqainabete says the enthusiasm of the people is commendable as they now realize its importance to unlocking opportunities that have been out of reach since last year.

“So we are pleased with what’s happening in Lau and we sincerely hope that everyone will be vaccinated especially those wanting to go back need to make sure they are fully vaccinated before heading back. And also for other maritime areas that we are working on.”

Doctor Waqainabete says getting the jab will also ensure their safety when maritime travel resumes.

“There is very strict protocol around testing, quarantine, and then going across the quarantine and testing again. And we’ve had a few cases that were negative here and positive in quarantine at the border similar to when patients are coming in from overseas.”

Health teams are working around the clock to ensure islands that haven’t been visited are reached over the next few days.

