Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands

The Ministry of Health will also be prioritizing the vaccination of students in the maritime areas.

Student Vaccination Taskforce Project Officer, Abdul Hussein says by next month they want all eligible students to receive at least one jab, including those in the islands.

“We are already rolling out in Central, Western and Northern divisions and we have also started sending out logistics for maritime islands”.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan says while student vaccination is not mandatory, it remains a critical factor in ensuring students are protected from COVID-19.

17,996 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine as of the 24th of September.

