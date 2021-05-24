Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar

Schools in the maritime islands will open on the same day as those on the mainland.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says some of the maritime islands are much safer as they haven’t reported any cases of COVID-19.

However, Kumar adds there might be a danger of COVID-19 being transported once maritime travel normalizes and the vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital to reduce the risk of transmission.

“Once the border opens then there is a danger for COVID to be transported to that area so the transmission can be much higher. To avoid that we are encouraging no matter where you live to get vaccinated.”

Kumar also highlighted that all classrooms will be decontaminated before classes resume.

She adds they are working closely with the health ministry to ensure schools are safe as years 12 and 13 return to classes in less than a fortnight.

