Vaccination of children in Lautoka commences

The Ministry of Health will start vaccinating children ages five and above in Lautoka today.

It says the vaccination, which was to begin next Monday, has been moved forward and parents are requested to ensure the consent cards are signed and sent to their child’s school.

Meanwhile, further to the start of the roll-out of vaccination to the five to 11-year-old children in the Central Division, the second dose has also commenced.

The Ministry says signed consent is not required.

The Ministry added that it is also offering opportunities for schools that had missed out on their initial first doses.