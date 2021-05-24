Home

Vaccination numbers continue to increase

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 3:40 am

As of yesterday, 335,305 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 59,574 have received their second doses.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says this means that 57% of the target population has received at least one dose and 10.2% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

De Fong adds that Fiji now has two drive-through vaccination centers within the Suva- Nausori Corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

The drive through centre’s are at Albert Park in Suva and the Fiji National University (Nasinu Campus).

Dr Fong explains that these drive-through vaccination centers are open until 5.30pm.

He adds that the Ministry of Health is working on exploring possible venues across the country to establish more drive-through vaccination sites.

