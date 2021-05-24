Vaccination numbers continue to increase

498,680 eligible Fijians have received their first dose of the vaccine and 164,974 have received their second doses.

85% of the target population have received at least one dose and 28.1% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The 7-day average of new cases per day is 1,156 cases per day or 1,193 cases per million population per day.

Daily cases numbers remain high, and daily test positivity remains high, indicating ongoing widespread community transmission in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Cases are also increasing in the West with evidence of community transmission in that division.

We are also recording increasing numbers of people with severe disease, and deaths in the West.

