COVID-19
Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 3:51 pm

A total of 324,462 adults in Fiji have received their first of the vaccine and 54,737 have received both the jabs.

This means that 55 percent of the target population has received at one dose and 9.3 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Meanwhile, Health Officers have managed to screen 6,176 individuals and 1,349 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24-hours.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 3,819 individuals were screened and 327 swabbed by the Ministry’s mobile screening teams in the last 24-hours.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says a total of 676,929 individuals have been screened with 56,152 being swabbed by the mobile screening teams to date.

The nation 7-day average daily test average is 3,243 tests per day or 3.7 tests per 1,000 population.

The nation 7-day average daily test positivity now stands at 11.9 percent.

