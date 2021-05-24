Home

Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 22, 2021 7:00 pm

A vaccine lottery will be launched soon to reward Fijians who have received their jabs, and to encourage those who have not.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms the national vaccine lottery will include some attractive prizes.

He adds the entire campaign is about winning together, and the ultimate prize is the lives saved, re-opening all businesses, and returning more people to their jobs.

Bainimarama also says full vaccination means opening up the tourism sector, reopening to the world reclaiming the strong Fijian economy.

Very few countries have matched the pace of Fiji’s vaccine administration, and the Prime Minister says while this is reason to be proud, it’s no reason to be satisfied.

As of today, 92.6 percent of eligible adults in Fiji, or 543,318 individuals, have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 40 percent is fully vaccinated.

 

