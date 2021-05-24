Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto

Winning the lottery last night has been a blessing for Lorraine Rigamoto, who has been staying home after hardships were brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rigamoto, a mum to a 6-months-old baby girl, says life has not been easy for her and she plans to use the $8,000 to meet her family needs.

The emotional 26-years-old says she did not expect to win the lottery and is encouraging Fijians to disregard all misinformation and get vaccinated.

“I know how hard and difficult it is and sometimes we do struggle, but we pray but now I know that God doesn’t let us down.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also reiterated that the best reward for getting fully vaccinated is not money but the protection it offers against the deadly Coronavirus.

The application for the first draw was opened for 60 hours where 104,000 fully vaccinated people applied.

The second draw will be carried out on the 10th of October.

