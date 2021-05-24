Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak

As cases spiral across Viti Levu, the Health Ministry is relying on the national COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign to provide some protection.

Daily reports show new infections in the Western Division, the interior of the main island and remote locations which have remained COVID contained until recent weeks.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite increasing infections, Fijians must have faith in the vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to be wary of the fact that Viti Levu – the whole island – has COVID-19 and that’s we’ve been very careful about people moving elsewhere. The teams in the Western Division are working hard on their measures to ensure that they contain the virus and transit into the mitigation phase.”

As of yesterday, there are 5,332 active cases in the Western Division while 12 deaths have been reported between 4th and 9th August.

There have been COVID-19 deaths in Naitasiri and Dawasamu in Tailevu North where new clusters are emerging and severe cases are also being reported.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard