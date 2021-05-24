Home

Vaccination incentives may be considered

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 12, 2021 1:12 pm

Vaccination incentives is an ideal that the Fijian government will be considering to catalyze Fiji’s ability to achieve herd immunity.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum hinted at the plan when being questioned on the said subject.

The strategy is an economic intervention that countries have adopted to achieve herd immunity.

Article continues after advertisement


Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

“There are number of strategies that we’ll be rolling out very soon”.

As of last night 60.2 % of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.4 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

