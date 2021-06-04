Vaccination in Ba concludes today

The vaccination campaign in Ba has concluded today.
This is after all vaccine doses allocated for the target population in Ba has been utilized for this quota.
The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will inform once the vaccination resumes in Ba.
People are urged to continue to register online and wait for their turn to be vaccinated as more vaccines become available in the country.
