Vaccination for pregnant women from next week

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 14, 2021 6:36 am

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to pregnant women from next week.

The Ministry is expecting to vaccinate pregnant women who are employed as civil servants before August 1st, 2021.

Pregnant women employed as civil servants can continue to go to work as they wait to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Ministry adds the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will also be made available to all pregnant women across Fiji.

Pregnant women can protect themselves from severe COVID-19 illness by getting vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccination venues for the Moderna vaccine will be published on the Fijian Government and the Ministry of Health Facebook page and in local media.

