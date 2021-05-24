Vaccination for children begins today

Vaccination for students aged between 15 to 17 years will begin from today.

The Moderna vaccine will be rolled out by school clusters within the four divisions through the Education Ministry.

The Health Ministry says to get vaccinated, the vaccine-eligible child’s parent/guardian must sign a consent form at the vaccination center.

They must accompany the child with a valid photo identification card.

Parents and guardians can also register their child online before going to the vaccination site.

Children will need to receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This will be administered at a dose interval of 28 days.