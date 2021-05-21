Vaccination effort ramped up

The Ministry of Health will roll out a large vaccination drive in the Nadi-Lautoka zone from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Ministry of Health is accelerating its vaccination effort.

Bainimarama says the Ministry will have the ability to administer 260,000 first doses of vaccines by today.

Article continues after advertisement

This as more vaccines have arrived in the country and Bainimarama says vaccines will continue to arrive with little delay.

The Prime Minister says once a significant percentage of the population is vaccinated Fiji will be able to loosen restrictions quickly.