Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa tomorrow

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:28 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Labasa will start its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow.

Medical Superintendent Labasa Hospital, Doctor Jaoji Vulibeci says this will happen at the Subrail Park Ground 2 tomorrow, Friday, August 6th.

Dr Vulibeci says the vaccination drive-through is being done to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

So far, the Macuata Province has passed the 80 percent threshold for the administration of the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Vulibeci says it needs to reach 90 – 100 percent.

He adds, they will gage from the turnout at the drive-through if it will continue next week.

Vaccination teams are also stationed at Vunika, Bocalevu and Bulileka Primary School for both the administration of both dose 1 and dose 2.

36,682 Fijians or 80.5 percent of the eligible population in Macuata have had their first dose.

9.1 percent of the eligible population or 4,168 Fijians in Macuata are now fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

