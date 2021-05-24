Home

Vaccination drive through gains support as COVID cases rise

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 5:25 am

Fijians came out in numbers to get their AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Fiji’s first ever drive-through vaccination campaign.

This comes as the Suva City Council in collaboration with the Health Ministry started the campaign at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

SCC Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they hope this drive-through campaign will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“What it does, is you are in your own bubble which is a good thing. Second is for those who are physically challenged this is an opportunity for them not to get out but to get vaccinated inside their vehicle.”

WHO Vaccination Staff, Sagita Sharma adds it is encouraging to see a big number of people turn up to get vaccinated.

Sharma says within the first hour over 150 people managed to get their first jab.

“I am excited to see the numbers at the end of the day today. This will actually tell us how effective this drive through is, and this is very exciting, very good way of vaccinating, this is the first time something is happening like this in Fiji, first ever drive-through. We hear this from overseas, but this is the first time we can see we have done this and it looks like a successful one.”

To date, a total of 324,783 people have received their 1st dose while 54,746 people have received their 2nd dose of the AstraZenencavaccine and continues on an upward trend.

