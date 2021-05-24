Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 3:28 am

The Suva City Council in collaboration with the Health Ministry will be coordinating a drive-through vaccination at Albert Park in Suva today.

Hundreds of Fijians flocked at Suva’s Civic Centre last week to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The drive through vaccination will ensure the safety procedures are implemented for the safety of the people.

Article continues after advertisement

To date, 318,830 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 52,592 people have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.