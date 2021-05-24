Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park

The Suva City Council in collaboration with the Health Ministry will be coordinating a drive-through vaccination at Albert Park in Suva today.

Hundreds of Fijians flocked at Suva’s Civic Centre last week to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The drive through vaccination will ensure the safety procedures are implemented for the safety of the people.

To date, 318,830 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 52,592 people have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

