Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri 

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 3:25 am

Health officials will beef up the vaccination campaign in the greater Naitasiri area over the next few weeks.

Sub-Divisional Nursing Manager, Sakapo Yalavairua says a good number of the target population in the province are due for their second jab.

He adds the student vaccination program continues and those who are unable to turn up to these centers will be targeted next week.

“We now getting good responses now from the communities. Those who initially refused the vaccine, they’re coming to the vaccination site. Just last week, we have a team joining us from the Nasinu Sub-Division. They helped us collect vaccination status of the communities.”

Yalavairua has also commended the military, police, and additional health workers who were deployed to Naitasiri to assist in the COVID response efforts over the past few months.

Most COVID-19 cases recorded from the Naitasiri area were isolated at the Adi Cakobau School and minimal serious cases were admitted at the Lomaivuna Hospital.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

