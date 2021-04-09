Vaccination drive focuses on over populated areas

The Health Ministry will be focusing to take its COVID-19 Vaccination drive to over-populated areas first.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says once this is done, they will then move to rural communities.

Dr Waqainabete says this is to ensure that they vaccinate all eligible Fijians in these areas.

“What we are targeting is the population density so these are actually the towns and cities Nadi to Ba corridor and also Lami to Nausori corridor.”

Dr Waqainabete says Health teams are already in rural communities registering eligible Fijians before they get the vaccination.

The Health Ministry is accelerating its vaccination drive before the vaccine’s expiry date.