Vaccination drive continues in West

4,414 Fijians have been vaccinated through the COVID-19 mass vaccination drive in the Western Division yesterday.

Head of COVID-19 vaccination task force, Dr Rachel Devi, says they are maintaining the COVID-safe measures at all sites and it’s encouraging to see the acceptance of the vaccine by Fijians.

“The Vaccination has been rolling out and it’s good to see the acceptance in the community now. It has been there before and I know a lot of people had been calling for the vaccines earlier on a few weeks now.”

Dr Devi says vaccination will continue today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Tilak High School in Lautoka.

She adds the targeted groups for vaccination include persons with disabilities, Fijians above the age of 60, individuals with co-morbidity issues such as diabetes, asthma, and cancer.