Vaccination continues steadily

The Ministry of Health was able to vaccinate another 0.3 percent the target population with their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine since the last update.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says this means 393,095 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Fong adds 78,624 have received their second doses.

This means that 67 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 13.4 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new cases per day is 1000 cases per day or 1130 cases per million population per day.

The Permanent Secretary says average daily case numbers are increasing, together with cases of severe disease and deaths.

People are reminded that severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency, and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment reduces chances of recovering from the disease.

He says there continue to be late presentation and people dying at home.

