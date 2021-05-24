Vaccination campaign for children starts today

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is expected to roll out the Pfizer vaccination campaign for children from today.

This is specifically for children between the ages of 12 to 14 years old.

The Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Team began dispatching the Pfizer vaccine around Viti Levu yesterday in order for all vaccination centres to be ready for launch.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the New Zealand High Commission had reiterated the need for children to get vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says this will also protect children who have not yet been vaccinated and are below that eligible age group.

“And once we have deployed the Pfizer to that group of people the 12 to 15 and then we will start looking at the evidence and how it builds up and how it works towards the younger age group.”

Parents have been urged to register their children who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.