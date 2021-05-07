Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|Nausori Market cordoned off|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Fijians urged to observe safety measures|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on the agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 8:45 am
[File Photo]

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun at the Khemendra Central School in Savusavu from today.

This is the first time the campaign has been taken to the North.

Those who are above 18 years of age and are frontliners are urged to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

These include private and public health care workers, the defence force, sea and air ports, and civil servants joining the COVID-19 contact tracing team.

The Ministry of Health says individuals involved in the Blue Lane Initiative, taxi, minivan and bus drivers, bankers, workers from petrol stations, and individuals above 60 years of age also qualify.

Those who are going for the vaccination must take a valid photo identification and birth registration number.


[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.