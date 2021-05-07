Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun at the Khemendra Central School in Savusavu from today.

This is the first time the campaign has been taken to the North.

Those who are above 18 years of age and are frontliners are urged to get vaccinated.

These include private and public health care workers, the defence force, sea and air ports, and civil servants joining the COVID-19 contact tracing team.

The Ministry of Health says individuals involved in the Blue Lane Initiative, taxi, minivan and bus drivers, bankers, workers from petrol stations, and individuals above 60 years of age also qualify.

Those who are going for the vaccination must take a valid photo identification and birth registration number.



[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]