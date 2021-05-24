Home

Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 3, 2021 3:50 am

The vaccination of children aged between 12 and 17 has an impact on deciding when schools will reopen.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says this will be discussed extensively given the need to protect children from COVID-19 and any possible side effects from vaccines.

Dr. Tudravu adds everyone associated with schools, such as teachers, transport operators and canteen operators must be vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“There have been discussions on the vaccination of children from age 12 to 17 and we are working hard on this. We are also looking at current developments in terms of the safety of the vaccines, even the younger less than 12 years old. Our ideal would be to protect everybody, vaccinate everybody.”

Safety measures and cleanliness of schools must also be addressed to minimize the chances of the virus moving into classrooms and spreading amongst students, teachers, and employees.

He says the Health Ministry will ensure that all these aspects are looked into before any decision is made.

