Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw

Any person below the age of 18 who receives a vaccine can now participate in the Win Together Sweepstakes draw.

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a new category that they are adding.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says children can only participate with the consent of the parent or guardian.

The online registration for children below the age of 18 to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccines opened today.

The Ministry of Health announced the next phase of the National Vaccination Drive for Fijians aged 15-17 on Thursday.

Sayed-Khaiyum has urged parents and guardians to use the online COVID-19 Vaccination Registry System to minimise hassle and to save time.

He adds the process for digital registration of under-18s is similar to the adult registration with one important change.

The change is that parental or guardian consent is required and the team at the Ministry of Communications have added a function to digitally register consent.

Digital registration requires a correct Birth Registration Number or Citizenship Number or Permit Number of a parent or guardian to be entered with a correlating Date of Birth.

The A-G has emphasized all data acquire will be confidential as children are involved.

He adds maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of vaccination registration information has become more paramount.

Additionally, registration at vaccination sites will also be available.

Sayed-Khaiyum to effect registration, the Ministry of Health vaccination teams will need the birth registration number of both the parent or guardian and the child that is to be registered.

