Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 18, 2021 2:08 pm

Any person below the age of 18 who receives a vaccine can now participate in the Win Together Sweepstakes draw.

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a new category that they are adding.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says children can only participate with the consent of the parent or guardian.

Article continues after advertisement

The online registration for children below the age of 18 to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccines opened today.

The Ministry of Health announced the next phase of the National Vaccination Drive for Fijians aged 15-17 on Thursday.

Sayed-Khaiyum has urged parents and guardians to use the online COVID-19 Vaccination Registry System to minimise hassle and to save time.

He adds the process for digital registration of under-18s is similar to the adult registration with one important change.

The change is that parental or guardian consent is required and the team at the Ministry of Communications have added a function to digitally register consent.

Digital registration requires a correct Birth Registration Number or Citizenship Number or Permit Number of a parent or guardian to be entered with a correlating Date of Birth.

The A-G has emphasized all data acquire will be confidential as children are involved.

He adds maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of vaccination registration information has become more paramount.

Additionally, registration at vaccination sites will also be available.

Sayed-Khaiyum to effect registration, the Ministry of Health vaccination teams will need the birth registration number of both the parent or guardian and the child that is to be registered.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.