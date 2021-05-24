Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete

Fully vaccinated people are not 100 percent protected from contracting coronavirus, but they are protected from getting severe illness and untimely death.

Researchers in England have found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine protect people more against the fast-spreading delta strain found in most countries.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says people can still get infected after being vaccinated, but data from the outbreak that started in April shows that no fully vaccinated Fijian has died.

“We’ve had actually a few of our health care workers who have been fully vaccinated and have had some sickness with COVID-19 but they were not very sick just some slight symptoms”

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of America Doctor Anthony Fauci confirms that because of the high transmissibility of the Delta Variant, vaccinated people can possibly pass the virus to others which is why emphasis has always been on getting vaccinated.

“The fact that vaccinated people who do have a breakthrough infections are clearly capable of transmitting the infection to a non-infected person”

Vaccine efficacy has been a widely debated topic during this outbreak, however, both medical experts are advising people to take the vaccine as it prevents people from succumbing to the virus.