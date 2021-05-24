Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Usual Saturday hype missing in the city

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 18, 2021 4:35 pm

The Capital City was not as busy as expected for a Saturday, following the lifting of the containment borders.

Businesses were anticipating a huge crowd to flock into the City, but many say it was a slow day.

Palm Court Bistro Café Manager, Apalo Nia says they expect business to pick up slowly in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

“When the borders opened yesterday, we had a good crowd moving around and visiting us so there were quite a good number of people coming in compared to the last time when only one or two came.”

Taxi driver, Ashwin Chand says he started getting jobs from midday.

“We leave home at half five but the job is very slack today even when the borders have opened.”

Mere Tikoduadua says the borders were lifted at the right time, as she can now travel to Pacific Harbor to be part of her father’s special day.

“Everything seems to be back to normal. The borders have opened so I get to drive down to Pacific Harbor to celebrate my father’s birthday.”

Fijians were also seen following all the COVID safe protocols in place and police presence was high on the streets.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.