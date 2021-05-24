Usual Saturday hype missing in the city

The Capital City was not as busy as expected for a Saturday, following the lifting of the containment borders.

Businesses were anticipating a huge crowd to flock into the City, but many say it was a slow day.

Palm Court Bistro Café Manager, Apalo Nia says they expect business to pick up slowly in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

“When the borders opened yesterday, we had a good crowd moving around and visiting us so there were quite a good number of people coming in compared to the last time when only one or two came.”

Taxi driver, Ashwin Chand says he started getting jobs from midday.

“We leave home at half five but the job is very slack today even when the borders have opened.”

Mere Tikoduadua says the borders were lifted at the right time, as she can now travel to Pacific Harbor to be part of her father’s special day.

“Everything seems to be back to normal. The borders have opened so I get to drive down to Pacific Harbor to celebrate my father’s birthday.”

Fijians were also seen following all the COVID safe protocols in place and police presence was high on the streets.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard