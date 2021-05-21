Home

COVID-19

USP says five students waiting for results

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 26, 2021 2:35 pm

The University of the South Pacific says it is taking all necessary measures to ensure all students in its halls of residence are safe.

This includes observing all COVID protocols and government restrictions, and the institution have closed the halls to unnecessary movement until results are received.

This comes as yesterday evening five residential students were because they were secondary contacts to a contact of a positive case.

Article continues after advertisement

USP says it is waiting for further advice from the Health Ministry.

