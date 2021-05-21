COVID-19
USP says five students waiting for results
May 26, 2021 2:35 pm
The University of the South Pacific says it is taking all necessary measures to ensure all students in its halls of residence are safe.
This includes observing all COVID protocols and government restrictions, and the institution have closed the halls to unnecessary movement until results are received.
This comes as yesterday evening five residential students were because they were secondary contacts to a contact of a positive case.
Article continues after advertisement
USP says it is waiting for further advice from the Health Ministry.
Sponsored Links