COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

USP prioritizes the safety of students and staff

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:15 am

The University of the South Pacific is prioritizing the safety of its staff and students and is pleading with everyone to get vaccinated.

In an email to students and staff, USP warns that those who failed to get their first vaccine dose by August 15 will result in exclusion from USP campuses.

The University says it supports the Fijian Government’s effort in vaccinating eligible Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that vaccination will allow the re-opening of campuses to vaccinated staff and students.

