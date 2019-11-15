USP Pacific TAFE launches training package

USP Pacific TAFE has launched a training stimulus package to assist employers up-skill workers given the economic slowdown.

University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, while launching the new package in Suva, said the online training platform offers over 300 courses that the Fijian workforce can access from the comfort of their office or home.

Four different packages are available from their online training platform – www.online.training.ac.fj – including a free COVID-19 care package which includes courses like digital transformation, stress management, and motivation training.