USP Pacific TAFE launches training package

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 4:10 pm
USP Pacific TAFE today launched a training stimulus package to assist employers with upskilling their workers during the current economic slowdown period.

University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, while launching the new package in Suva, said the online training platform offers over 300 courses that the Fijian workforce can access from the comfort of their office or home.

Four different packages are available from their online training platform – www.online.training.ac.fj – including a free COVID-19 care package which includes courses like digital transformation, stress management, and motivation training.

