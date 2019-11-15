USP opens computer labs for online learning

As part of the University of the South Pacific’s strategy on remote teaching, Laucala Campus facilities now observe social distancing.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says computer labs that used to have forty computers have been halved to twenty.

This will observe COVID-19 protocols and ensure students have adequate space to study and access their courses.

Article continues after advertisement

All computer labs are dedicated to students and some, include sitting space to accommodate students using Wi-Fi hotspots.

Professor Ahluwalia says five computer labs are open until 8pm to cater for working students.

Sixty computers have been relocated to the USP gym to use available space.

The computer labs and opening hours are reviewed daily while staff are on hand to monitor student numbers.

Other facilities on Campuses such as the Library, Book Centre and food outlets will remain open with social distancing observed at all times.

Recreational facilities including the gym, swimming pool and playgrounds at Laucala Campus remain closed until further notice.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













