USP extends mid-semester break

The University of the South Pacific DISMAC resolved that USP extend the Mid Semester Break for all its students by an additional week.

Taking into account the Easter Break USP mid semester break will end on Monday 13 April.

In a statement USP says that students are strongly advised not to come to campuses during the extended mid-semester break and to observe national protocols in their countries and follow advice from their Campus Directors.

Article continues after advertisement

It says that all non-essential USP staff continue to work from home until after the end of the extended Mid Semester Break.

Supervisors will need to determine which USP staff are considered essential on an individual basis and inform them accordingly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19