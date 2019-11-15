USP Computer labs, library and book centre remain open

The University of the South Pacific is ensuring physical distancing requirements at their computer labs are followed at all times.

The university has resorted to online learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic but has kept computer labs open for students who may need to use school resources.

Deputy Vice-chancellor education Professor Jito Vanualalai says the school is taking precautionary measures.

“We are ensuring that all our computers are placed 2 meters apart so now when you go to our computing labs you’ll see they’re placed two meters apart so there’s an instance of face to face social distancing and for other labs, physics lab, depending on the number of students they allow them at different times if necessary”

Vanualailai adds that classes that require laboratory tests will be deferred to the end of the year when things are back to normal.

The USP Library service and book centre remain open while recreational facilities remain closed.